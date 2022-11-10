InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Shares Up 3.1%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 7,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 13,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of InPost from €9.60 ($9.60) to €10.20 ($10.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

InPost Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

InPost Company Profile

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

Featured Stories

