Insider Selling: Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) COO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,107,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,194,301.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PR opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 4.63.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $79,000.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

