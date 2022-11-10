Insider Selling: Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) COO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,107,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,194,301.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Permian Resources Price Performance
PR opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 4.63.
Permian Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $79,000.
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
