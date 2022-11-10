Insider Selling: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) CEO Sells 14,324 Shares of Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,119.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,628,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Swift also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.82.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

