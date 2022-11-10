Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IBP. Stephens raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $77.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $141.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,005,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,463,000 after acquiring an additional 144,594 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 681,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,673,000 after acquiring an additional 142,090 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.