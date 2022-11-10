Instem (LON:INS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $682.56

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 682.56 ($7.86) and traded as low as GBX 656 ($7.55). Instem shares last traded at GBX 675 ($7.77), with a volume of 9,585 shares changing hands.

Instem Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 626.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 682.56. The stock has a market cap of £153.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,437.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Instem

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

