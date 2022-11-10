International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $654.20

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 654.20 ($7.53) and traded as high as GBX 675 ($7.77). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 669 ($7.70), with a volume of 44,200 shares trading hands.

International Biotechnology Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 653.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 654.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £272.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94.

About International Biotechnology Trust

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

