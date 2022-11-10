International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s previous close.

INSW has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on International Seaways from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE:INSW opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.22. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Insider Activity

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $504,802.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,499 shares of company stock worth $3,200,662. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $20,511,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $18,455,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at about $17,047,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in International Seaways by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 136,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 1,167.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 122,936 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading

