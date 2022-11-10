InterPrivate III Financial Partners (OTCMKTS:IPVFU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPVFU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.