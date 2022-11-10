Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 45,523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $35.32 on Thursday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

