Investors Buy Large Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Katapult Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.91. Katapult has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $53.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Katapult will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Katapult Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPLT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

