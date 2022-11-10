Investors Buy Large Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.
Katapult Trading Down 6.9 %
NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.91. Katapult has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $53.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Katapult will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Katapult Company Profile
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.
