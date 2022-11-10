IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 651.2% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,065,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $31.01 on Thursday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44.

