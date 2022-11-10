Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Sells $644,950.13 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 12,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $644,950.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,545,016.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,283.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRDM. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

