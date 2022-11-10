Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.31

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.31 and last traded at $52.66, with a volume of 1797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,283.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,948 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,174. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

