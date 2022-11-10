iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABU) Trading Down 1.9%

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABU – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.13 and last traded at $40.13. Approximately 314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08.
