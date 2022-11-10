ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISSDY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ISS A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ISS A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

ISS A/S Price Performance

ISSDY stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. ISS A/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

ISS A/S Company Profile

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

