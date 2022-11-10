Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Trading Up 1.5 %

Issuer Direct stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.77. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $33.06.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 12.03%. Research analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.