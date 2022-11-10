ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 420 ($4.84) to GBX 280 ($3.22) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ITM Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

ITM Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

