James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.26

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

JHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.80 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

