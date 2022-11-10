Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST opened at $158.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at $17,627,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at $17,627,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.