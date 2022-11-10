Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 484,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,387 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Resources were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in American Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Resources by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of American Resources from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

American Resources Trading Down 9.5 %

NASDAQ AREC opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $101.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.31.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. American Resources had a negative net margin of 75.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,891.14%. The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Resources Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AREC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.