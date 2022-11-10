Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $455,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DJAN opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80.

