Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 11,896 Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUA. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 56.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 318.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 35,526 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 18.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 21.8% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 86,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

MUA opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.