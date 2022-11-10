Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 373.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 188,671 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10,036.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,375. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

BMRN stock opened at $80.93 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

