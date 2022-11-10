Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €5.20 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a €5.20 ($5.20) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.50) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($6.80) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.60 ($6.60) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.00) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($6.50) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday.

Schaeffler Stock Up 0.6 %

FRA:SHA opened at €6.27 ($6.27) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €5.07 and a 200-day moving average of €5.40. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($11.30) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($16.74).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

