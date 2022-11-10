Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bumble Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Bumble in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Heaney now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bumble’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMBL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,879,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
