Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

SIX opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,935,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $6,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,935,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,229,175 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,899. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

