Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.96) per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.77.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of APLS opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.72) EPS.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,583. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,583. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,750 shares of company stock worth $3,367,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

