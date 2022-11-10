Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PetMed Express, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PetMed Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Grady now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for PetMed Express’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetMed Express’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PETS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PetMed Express Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetMed Express

PETS opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in PetMed Express by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in PetMed Express by 2,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetMed Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

