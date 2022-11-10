Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PetMed Express, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PetMed Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Grady now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for PetMed Express’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetMed Express’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PETS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
PetMed Express Trading Up 0.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetMed Express
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in PetMed Express by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in PetMed Express by 2,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PetMed Express Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.
PetMed Express Company Profile
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PetMed Express (PETS)
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.