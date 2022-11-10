JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Underperform”

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 22.57% from the company’s previous close.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $762.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.30. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 31,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $273,383.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,596,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,384,867.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 31,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $273,383.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,596,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,384,867.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 304,750 shares of company stock worth $3,031,076. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soapstone Management L.P. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.4% in the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,218,000 after purchasing an additional 503,453 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 139.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 121,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,643,000 after purchasing an additional 343,177 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

