JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 53.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 127.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 217.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.51.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

