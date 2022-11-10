John B. Berding Sells 4,000 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $145.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.54.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,386,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,981,000 after purchasing an additional 104,378 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 5,124.6% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,180,000 after purchasing an additional 103,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan grew its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,848,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

