John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.74. 2,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.88% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

