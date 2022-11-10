John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.74. 2,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.
John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.88% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JHMB)
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.