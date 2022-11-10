Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Trading Up 3.3%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) shares were up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 82,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 471,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Jowell Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

