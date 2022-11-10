JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Holdings Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBJP. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 608.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57.

