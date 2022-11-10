JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Price Target to €13.70

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.50 ($14.50) to €13.70 ($13.70) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Proximus from €21.50 ($21.50) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Proximus from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.00 ($12.00) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Proximus from €13.90 ($13.90) to €13.30 ($13.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proximus currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BGAOY opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. Proximus has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.