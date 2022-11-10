JTC (LON:JTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $978.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 978 ($11.26) and last traded at GBX 778 ($8.96), with a volume of 27020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 771 ($8.88).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JTC. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.13) price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

JTC Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 717.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 705.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 15,600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

JTC Cuts Dividend

JTC Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. JTC’s payout ratio is 153.40%.

(Get Rating)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Further Reading

