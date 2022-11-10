Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.72

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.72 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11.54 ($0.13). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 11.54 ($0.13), with a volume of 933,042 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 ($0.22) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Jubilee Metals Group Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of £307.53 million and a PE ratio of 1,154.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78.
About Jubilee Metals Group
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
Further Reading
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.