Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.72

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.72 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11.54 ($0.13). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 11.54 ($0.13), with a volume of 933,042 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 ($0.22) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Jubilee Metals Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £307.53 million and a PE ratio of 1,154.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78.

About Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Further Reading

