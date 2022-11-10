Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Shares Down 8.6%

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.99. 131,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,081,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.
Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter.
About Kaival Brands Innovations Group
Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.
