Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Shares Down 8.6%

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.99. 131,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,081,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Trading Down 8.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 732,188 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

