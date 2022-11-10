Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.99

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.99 and traded as high as $8.02. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 94,741 shares traded.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 77.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

