Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.99

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.99 and traded as high as $8.02. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 94,741 shares traded.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
