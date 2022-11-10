Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.12

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $618.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kearny Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 656,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 590,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 950.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 392,872 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,851,000 after buying an additional 101,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.