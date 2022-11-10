Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.3% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 571,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 183,349 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at $38,708,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,708,247.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Read More

