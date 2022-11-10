Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 237.84%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.