Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target Lowered to €64.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €66.00 ($66.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KGSPY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €68.00 ($68.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($90.00) to €83.00 ($83.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €57.00 ($57.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingspan Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.80. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $121.44.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.