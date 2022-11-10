Kistos (LON:KIST) Shares Down 0.5%

Kistos plc (LON:KIST – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 430 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 438 ($5.04). 80,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 429,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.07).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Kistos from GBX 730 ($8.41) to GBX 670 ($7.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 467.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 465.57. The company has a market cap of £362.94 million and a P/E ratio of -9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.87, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It primarily holds a 60% interest in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

