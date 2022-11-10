Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADRNY shares. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €31.00 ($31.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($31.50) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 0.9 %

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.85 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is currently 28.91%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

