Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Koppers in a research report issued on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get Koppers alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koppers Stock Down 3.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Koppers stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Koppers has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Koppers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,012,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

About Koppers

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.