Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Koppers in a research report issued on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Koppers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,012,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 5.99%.
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
