Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. Koppers has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $558.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Koppers during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Koppers during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Koppers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

