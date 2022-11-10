Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $84.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

