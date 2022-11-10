L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.80

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.80 and traded as low as $6.88. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 10,776 shares.
L.S. Starrett Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.
About L.S. Starrett
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L.S. Starrett (SCX)
