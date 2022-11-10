L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.80

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.80 and traded as low as $6.88. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 10,776 shares.

L.S. Starrett Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Starrett sold 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $53,627.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $31,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,173.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas A. Starrett sold 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $53,627.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,758 shares of company stock valued at $127,350. Company insiders own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

About L.S. Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

