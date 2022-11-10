Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) PT Raised to GBX 770 at Credit Suisse Group

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 760 ($8.75) to GBX 770 ($8.87) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LCSHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 640 ($7.37) to GBX 675 ($7.77) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.25) to GBX 645 ($7.43) in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 557 ($6.41) to GBX 550 ($6.33) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 517 ($5.95) to GBX 546 ($6.29) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.33) to GBX 600 ($6.91) in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.71.

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. Lancashire has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

